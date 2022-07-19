Eating fruit more can keep depression at bay

People who frequently eat fruit are more likely to report greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not, according to research.

On the other hand, people who eat savory snacks such as crisps, which are low in nutrients, are more likely to report greater levels of anxiety, said researchers from Aston University in the UK.

Published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the study surveyed 428 adults from across the UK and looked at the relationship between their consumption of fruit, vegetables, sweet and savory food snacks, and their psychological health.

The results showed that both nutrient-rich fruit and nutrient-poor savory snacks appeared to be linked to psychological health. But no direct association was found between eating vegetables and psychological health.

"Very little is known about how diet may affect mental health and wellbeing, and while we did not directly examine causality here, our findings could suggest that frequent snacking on nutrient-poor savory foods may increase everyday mental lapses, which in turn reduces psychological health," said Nicola-Jayne Tuck lead author and doctoral student at the varsity.