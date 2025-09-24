Strong voices, limited action: What the Doha Summit reveals about the OIC

Israeli airstrikes attacked a residential compound in Doha on 9 September 2025. The compound housed Hamas negotiators with whom ceasefire negotiations were taking place with Qatari mediation. At least six people died as a result of the strike, including one Qatari security officer.

The strike was unexpected—not so much for the loss of life, but because Qatar is a close American ally, host to a major American airbase, and accredited broker of Middle Eastern diplomacy. The attack implies that nowhere is safe from Israeli strikes.

Within days, Qatar invited an extraordinary joint summit with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. The assembly was called on 15 September in Doha and brought leaders and foreign ministers of 57 nations. It was billed as a time for the Muslim world to deliver a strong and united message.

Words of unity

The speeches weren’t a disappointment. Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani labeled the strike as a “treacherous violation” aimed at disrupting peace. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defined Israel as a “terrorist mindset embodied in a state” and accused it of violating the UN Charter. Iran’s President said Israel’s immunity reached intolerable limits The Indonesian foreign minister seconded the refrain, tying the Doha bombing back to more than seven decades of unchecked abuses in Palestine . The implication was clear: if Israel was capable of attacking Qatar—a mediator and U.S. ally—then there was no Muslim nation out of bounds.

The final statement condemned Israel’s strike as a blatant violation of international law, reaffirmed solidarity with Qatar, called for immediate humanitarian assistance, and restated support for a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. It also advocated the Gaza reconstruction plan launched at the Arab Summit in Cairo (March 2025).

But no action

Yet the Doha Summit final communique was remarkable for what it did not say. There was no sanction, no oil embargo, no suspension of diplomatic relations, and no collective deterrence plan. Suggestions made in some member state delegations—such as reviewing relations with Israel or an arms boycott—were not pursued .

Most people were disappointed with the outcome. The assembly of so much leadership had sparked expectations of so much more. But the product was typical to the past OIC conferences: strong rhetorical statements, weak enforcement.

That pattern is not an accident—it is ingrained into the DNA of the organization Doha Summit was not the first OIC response after 7 October 2023; it followed earlier Riyadh, Istanbul, Jeddah and UN-side ministerial, and it arrived at similarly worded conclusions The Doha extraordinary summit has been one more link in a long chain of OIC responses to Israeli aggression. Created to unify the Muslim world’s stance, the OIC reliably issues forceful communiqués yet rarely progresses to action.

The Doha Summit echoed Riyadh’s joint Arab-Islam Extraordinary summits in 2023 and 2024, the Istanbul foreign ministers’ regular session (June 2025), Jeddah’s foreign minister extraordinary meetings (August 2025, March 2025, and March 2024), and New York’s UN-side ministerial (Sept 2024). Those meetings had the same strong voice: condemnations, solidarity, calls for ceasefire and a two-state solution. The pattern is consistent: strong words, but no actions.