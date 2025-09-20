Sugary drinks may worsen colorectal cancer: Study

New Delhi, Sep 20: US researchers have found that the glucose-fructose mix found in sugary drinks directly fuels the spread in cases of advanced colorectal cancer.

To meet nutritional needs, many patients with cancer are encouraged to have nutritional supplement drinks and concentrated juices that contain high glucose and fructose content.

A team from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center studied how sugary drinks may affect late-stage colorectal cancer.

"Our findings highlight that daily diet matters not only for cancer risk but also for how the disease progresses once it has developed," said Jihye Yun, Assistant Professor of Genetics, at the varsity.

Using laboratory cancer models, they compared the effects of the glucose-fructose mix found in most sugary drinks with those of glucose or fructose alone.

Only the sugar mix made cancer cells more mobile, leading to faster spread to the liver -- the most common site of colorectal cancer metastasis.

The sugar mix activated an enzyme called sorbitol dehydrogenase (SORD), which boosts glucose metabolism and triggers the cholesterol pathway, ultimately driving metastasis.