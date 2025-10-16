‘You Cease, I Fire’: Israel Kills at Least 9 in Gaza, Says It Will Break Truce Aid Terms

Hamas, meanwhile, called Israel’s announcement Tuesday that it would slash by half the already inadequate humanitarian aid allowed to enter through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt a “blatant breach” of the ceasefire. Hamas urged international mediators such as the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to help enforce the ceasefire agreement, warning that Israel’s continued violations risked blowing up the tenuous truce.

During the last Gaza ceasefire—which lasted from January-March 2025—United Nations officials said Israel violated the agreement more than 1,000 times before scrapping the deal and ramping up its genocide.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pressured Hamas to quickly turn over all remaining hostages’ bodies and lay down its arms, saying that “if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them, and it will happen quickly and perhaps violently.”

Hamas disarmament is a non-negotiable part of Trump’s 20-point plan for ending Israel’s two-year genocidal assault and siege on Gaza, during which more than 247,000 Palestinians—including at least 64,000 children—were killed or maimed or are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble. Around 2 million Palestinians were also forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened during the war. However, senior Hamas officials have rejected the disarmament demand out of hand.

On Monday, Hamas freed 20 Israeli captives it had held since the October 7, 2023 attack in exchange for Israel’s release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians it imprisoned.

While Hamas says logistical barriers are behind its slow return of hostage bodies, critics accused Israel of deliberately trying to destroy the ceasefire.

“Israel is working extremely hard to blow up this ceasefire, now reneging on promises to surge humanitarian aid by saying Hamas has been to slow in finding all the bodies of hostages (which mediators were clear would take some time, for obvious reasons),” US investigative journalist Ryan Grim said Tuesday on social media.

His Drop Site News co-founder, Jeremy Scahill, said on X that “during Gaza negotiations, Israel understood it would take time to recover all bodies of deceased captives. A specific mechanism for recovering the bodies was agreed.”

“Now Israel is pretending that didn’t happen,” he added, “so it can violate the deal and cut the agreed aid shipments in half.”

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

(NS)

