Hyderabad: Doctors remove 12 kg liver from a patient

For the first time in India, doctors removed a liver weighing 12 kg and performed a liver and kidney transplant on a 50-year-old woman patient at KIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

Simultaneous liver and kidney transplantations were performed by a team of reputed surgeons, including three liver transplant surgeons and a kidney transplant surgeon.

The hospital announced on Thursday that the surgery was performed in the first week of November.

The patient whose life was saved and restored to normalcy is a housewife, Usha Agarwal, from Siliguri in West Bengal.

According to doctors, the liver was so gigantic that it occupied her entire abdomen displacing the intestines. In normal healthy circumstances, a liver weighs a maximum of 1.5 kg and occupies the right upper quadrant of the abdomen.

It was difficult for her to walk with such a heavy liver and collection of water (ascites) in the belly and hernia. She started feeling heaviness in 2019, which was when she was advised of transplantation.