Mumbai doctor gives up practice, dedicates life to 'Gauseva' in Jharkhand

A doctor from Mumbai, Shalini Mishra, left all her comforts behind and dedicated her life to serving cows.

Shalini was earning lakhs every month as a doctor, when in July 2019 she decided to move to Chakulia in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand to run a 'Gaushala' (cowshed).

In the last three and half years, her cowshed has grown so significantly that today it comprises nearly 14,500 cattle, and nearly 300 locals are engaged in taking care of these bovines.

Every day, she visits each animal in the cowshed and once she gets assured that all cattle are well, a sense of satisfaction can be seen on her face.

She neither takes any day off nor does she take any weekly off for herself. Even her family is contributing to the cause.

Her husband Ved Prakash is a scientist. Out of his salary of around Rs 8 lakh, he sends almost Rs 7.5 lakh every month for the expenses of the cowshed.