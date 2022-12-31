Russia-Ukraine War: Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones

Officials in Kiev have claimed that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones just a day after Moscow struck cities across the war-torn nation with the latest barrage of missile deemed to be one of the largest since the war began on February 24.



Ukrainian military said that all of Friday's drones were destroyed, the BBC reported.



In Kiev, an air alert was announced after 2 a.m. on Friday and residents were urged to take shelter.



Five of the drones were shot down in the air and two "on approach", the BBC quoted Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying.



No-one was reported injured in Kiev, but windows in two buildings were damaged, Klitschko added.



A fire was also started by one of the drones in a four-storey administrative building, according to the presidential office.



On Thursday, Ukraine's military said 69 missiles were launched, with air defences intercepting 54 of them.



According to the Air Force, the attack came from "various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles", adding that a number of "kamikaze" drones had also been used.



At least three people were killed and six were wounded, according to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.



Dozens of Russian attacks have pounded Ukraine in recent weeks, causing repeated power cuts across the country.



Thursday's attack came just hours after the Kremlin rejected Ukraine's suggestion that peace talks could begin in 2023. (SJ/IANS)