Man makes hoax bomb call to SpiceJet to delay departure of friends' 'girlfriends'
Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for making a hoax bomb call at the SpiceJet call centre in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, an official said on Friday.
A Pune-bound SpiceJet flight at the IGI airport was evacuated and thoroughly searched after a call about the presence of bomb in the aircraft was received on Thursday evening.
The accused has been identified as Abhinav Prakash, a resident of Dwarka, working as a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways at DLF Qutub Plaza, Gurugram, for the last seven months. He reportedly made the hoax call to delay the departure of his friends' 'girlfriends' who were on board the said flight.
The police said that the manhunt has been launched to nab two other accused persons, who are on the run.
According to Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI), information was received on Thursday evening at the SpiceJet call centre in IGI airport regarding a bomb 'planted' on a flight set to depart for Pune at 9.30 p.m.
"The CISF control room was immediately alerted, along with the IGI airport police station. Keeping in view the gravity of the call, the CISF personnel immediately swung into action and a coordination meeting of all the stakeholders was held as the bomb threat was specific," said the DCP.