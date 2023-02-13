Andrew Tate controversy: Vice documentary goes inside Andrew Tate's murky world of 'toxic masculinity'





In the doc, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside look at Tate's 'War Room', and questions him on his public stances about the treatment of women, which have become a central part of his public persona and business.



The film also delves into the so-called "loverboy method" that was sold by Tate to thousands of young men as a tool for gaining influence over women, and which Romanian authorities now allege he used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable women to perform pornographic content.



The hour-long documentary, 'The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate', has been sold by Vice Distribution, the global distribution arm of Vice Media Group, to the British public broadcaster.