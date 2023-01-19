Andrew Tate Arrest: Despite boasting about Romania's moderate laws, Tate had frequent run-ins with cops





The Tates, through a lawyer, have denied any wrongdoing.



The accusations, reportedly after months of police investigation, pit the architect of a multimillion-dollar empire built on hypermasculinity and a fast-and-furious lifestyle against authorities in a country that Tate suggested would help him escape overattention to the rule of law and even embrace corruption. He included adult entertainment among his high-earning enterprises.

In April 2021, records show Tate was stopped by police in Arges, a county west of the capital, Bucharest, for allegedly driving a Porsche 138 kilometers per hour through the town. His license was suspended for 90 days, and he was fined 1,305 lei ($286). Unsuccessfully contesting the offense in court, he and Georgiana Naghel, who is one of the two Romanian women in custody with Tate over the current charges, claimed they were outside city limits at the time. A court ruled against him on March 15, 2022.



On April 29, 2021, Tate lost another dispute over a driving offense, this time after he was caught behind the wheel of a Lamborghini by police in Brasov. He was clocked at 124 kilometers per hour, which was 74 kilometers an hour over the speed limit. Tate claimed in court that he was unfamiliar with the surroundings. He lost the case and was fined 1,350 lei and had his license suspended for 90 days.



Previous to those offenses, Tate was fined 112 euros ($121) by German police for speeding in April 2020. The resulting order of a fine landed in a Romanian court in Buftea, outside Bucharest, which, in October 2021, ordered Tate to pay a fine of 556 lei.



Tate once reportedly called British police officers' adherence to the law and refusal to take bribes if they stop him for speeding "offensive" and suggested it was among the reasons he set up his businesses in Romania.



One of the mainstays of Tate's online creed is that an "elite club" of successful people experience life with few of the hassles of ordinary folks. He preaches that self-made successes like himself -- and by extension males who adhere to his ideology -- deserve better, including through corruption and bribery.

Tate has said he escaped "the Western world" in part by moving to Romania, "where corruption is accessible to everybody."