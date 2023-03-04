'Shark Tank' fame Namita Thapar had given up hope of conceiving

'Shark Tank India 2' judge Namita Thapar recalled how she suffered two failed attempts at IVF during her second pregnancy. She said that it was easier for her to conceive the first time, but she had to put in extra effort the second time as things did not work out for her.

She shared: "When I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that, I tried to conceive for 3 to 4 years and failed. I still remember going through two infertility treatments and 25 injections. Apart from it, there was also an emotional and physical trauma that I went through."

Namita shared that she was so disappointed that she decided to give up all attempts and just be happy with one child. However, she conceived naturally after a few months but couldn't come out of trauma for several months.