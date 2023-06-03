Every year on June 4, people around the world observe the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression to recognise the suffering endured by kids who are the targets of physical, psychological, and emotional abuse. It serves as motivation to reaffirm the world community's commitment to the objective of putting an end to all forms of violence against children.
The resolution that gave rise to the holiday was first inspired by the sufferings of Palestinian and Lebanese children who had been victims of the Lebanon War in 1982, but it also aims to put a stop to aggression and defend children's rights in every other region of the world that experiences war.
On August 19, 1982, the inaugural International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression was observed. The day's attention was then on those who had died in the Lebanon War. Following numerous attacks and counterattacks between the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Israel Defence soldiers (IDF), Israel's soldiers entered southern Lebanon during the 1982 Lebanon War. Following the attempted killing of the Israeli ambassador, the invasion was conducted.
The purpose and observance of the holiday have become even more crucial in recent years as a result of reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (U.N.O.D.C. ), the agency charged with initiatives to end violence against children. According to these reports, the number of violations of the United Nations Conventions on Child Rights has increased in many conflict-ridden regions of the world.
The U.N.ODC estimates that the aftereffects of violence against children internationally cost the world trillions of dollars a year in lost productivity due to the long-term physical and mental damage that violence frequently results in, which carries over into adulthood and inhibits a child's development.