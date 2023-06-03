On August 19, 1982, the inaugural International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression was observed. The day's attention was then on those who had died in the Lebanon War. Following numerous attacks and counterattacks between the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Israel Defence soldiers (IDF), Israel's soldiers entered southern Lebanon during the 1982 Lebanon War. Following the attempted killing of the Israeli ambassador, the invasion was conducted.

The purpose and observance of the holiday have become even more crucial in recent years as a result of reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (U.N.O.D.C. ), the agency charged with initiatives to end violence against children. According to these reports, the number of violations of the United Nations Conventions on Child Rights has increased in many conflict-ridden regions of the world.

The U.N.ODC estimates that the aftereffects of violence against children internationally cost the world trillions of dollars a year in lost productivity due to the long-term physical and mental damage that violence frequently results in, which carries over into adulthood and inhibits a child's development.