Engineer stages his own kidnapping after losing money in the cryptocurrency

A 25-year-old engineer allegedly staged his own kidnapping to extort money from his family after suffering losses in crypto-trading.

Naman Kumar, Aman, who works for an IT company, allegedly posed as the "kidnapper" and called his parents through different voice modulation apps to threaten them.

According to police, they received a complaint from Naman’s family on Monday afternoon. Naman’s mother Twinkle complained that her son had been kidnapped from near KGMU and that they received multiple extortion calls and messages for Rs 20 lakh from his phone.

Additional DCP West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “We went through the messages and calls. The caller was trying to extort Rs 20 lakh and using WhatsApp to communicate. The police team went to the family’s house and analysed multiple CCTV cameras. We found that the man was repeatedly saying that your son will face the same fate of ‘Viren’ who was kidnapped long ago in Rohtas district of Bihar and never returned,” said Sinha.