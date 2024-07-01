LGBTQ+ Pride Month culminates with parades in New York, San Francisco and beyond

LGBTQ+ Pride Month:- The monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride reached its exuberant grand finale on Sunday, bringing rainbow-laden revelers to the streets for marquee parades in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and elsewhere across the globe.

The wide-ranging festivities functioned as both jubilant parties and political protests, as participants recognize the community's gains while also calling attention to recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws, such as bans on transgender health care, passed by Republican-led states.

"We're at a time where there's a ton of legislation, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," Zach Overton, 47, said at the New York parade. "It feels like we're taking a step backwards in the fight for equality and so it's a great moment to come out and be with our community and see all the different colors of the spectrum of our community and remind ourselves what we're all fighting for."

Thousands of people gathered along New York's Fifth Avenue to celebrate Pride. Floats cruised the street as Diane Ross' "I'm Coming Out" played from loudspeakers. Pride flags filled the horizon, and signs in support of Puerto Rico, Ukraine and Gaza were visible in the crowd.

This year, tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza are also seeped into the celebrations, exposing divisions within a community that is often aligned on political issues.

Protesters temporarily blocked the New York parade on Sunday, chanting: "Free, free, free Palestine!" Police eventually took some of them away.

Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted pride parades earlier in June in Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia. Several groups participating in marches Sunday said they would seek to center the victims of the war in Gaza, spurring pushback from supporters of Israel.

"It is certainly a more active presence this year in terms of protest at Pride events," said Sandra Perez, the executive director of NYC Pride. "But we were born out of a protest."

The first pride march was held in New York City in 1970 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising, a riot that began with a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.