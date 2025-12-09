Healing through music: Defying silence in Myanmar

This story by Exile Hub originally appeared on Global Voices on December 8, 2025.

From an early age, Elizabeth was known for her imagination, a young girl in Central Myanmar who loved losing herself in Chinese fantasy novels and stories of courage. Her aunt’s small book rental shop became her haven, where she spent countless hours dreaming up her own worlds and writing her own stories. In medical school, she started a blog site where she published love poems alongside creative “edutainment” pieces like why handwashing matters or the importance of wearing motorcycle helmets. Even then, her voice carried both compassion and conviction.

Her motivation to become a doctor was uniquely her own, not driven by social pressure or parental expectation, but by a dream to one day sign her books as “Dr. Elizabeth, Medicine University.” At the time, many well-known Myanmar authors proudly included their university name after their pen name, and she wanted to do the same. After graduating in 2012 from the University of Medicine, she pursued a specialization in interventional cardiology.

When Myanmar’s military seized power in 2021, she was among the first doctors to refuse to work under the junta. She went further speaking out publicly, live-streaming messages that encouraged other healthcare workers to resist oppression. Her courage came at a cost. She was charged under Section 505(a) of the Penal Code for “spreading false news” and “inciting unrest.” For a year, she hid in remote villages before eventually crossing into Mae Sot, Thailand, in 2022.