CATALOG :- "Srishti's Top 4 Life-Changing Reads"

One Night at the Call Center: It is a novel written by Chetan Bhagat, first published in 2005. The novel revolves around a group of six call centre employees working at a call centre. It is a fictional novel that questions the existence of God.

Twelfth Night: Twelfth Night is a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. Romantic love is the play's main focus. Even though the play offers a happy ending, in which the various lovers find one another and achieve wedded bliss, Shakespeare shows that love can cause pain. It shows the love triangle situation between lovers and how they come out of it.

Romeo and Juliet: It is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare early in his career about the romance between two Italian youths from feuding families. In Romeo and Juliet, a moral is given that hatred and anger are destructive.

Ice Candy Man: The novel, a renamed version of Cracking India by Bapsi Sidhwa, was first published in the 1980s. Ice Candy Man is a novel that pictures and explains the condition of India and Pakistan during the civil war or protests or riots due to the India- Pakistan partition