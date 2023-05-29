Odisha govt announces new rural housing scheme 'Mo Ghara'

The scheme will cover all such families who were left out in the existing housing schemes due to stringent eligibility criteria or due to insufficient allocation and also those who had received housing assistance of smaller amounts in the past and now want to upgrade or expand their houses, he said.



This is a credit linked housing scheme with capital subsidy which is fully funded from the state budget. This scheme aims at construction/up-gradation and completion of houses, Amat said.



Under the scheme, a beneficiary can avail housing loan up to Rs 3 lakh which can be repaid in 10 years excluding 1 year moratorium period in easy installments. They can opt for one of the four slabs of the loan amount - Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, he pointed out.



For loan amounts of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh, Rs 2/3 lakh, the state government will provide subsidies of Rs 30,000, Rs 45,000, and Rs 60,000, respectively. However, the family headed by SC/ST and PwD, will get an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000.