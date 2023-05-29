Unveiling India's Adventurous and Hidden Gems: A Must-Explore Guide

By : Tanisha Sharma

India, a land of diverse landscapes and vibrant cultures, beckons adventure enthusiasts and wanderers alike. Beyond the popular tourist destinations lie hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. In this guide, we will take you on a thrilling journey through India's lesser-known but breathtakingly beautiful places. So fasten your seatbelts and get ready to explore the uncharted territories of this incredible country.

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the northeastern part of India, Tawang is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking vistas and cultural immersion. Discover the ancient Tawang Monastery, perched at an altitude of 10,000 feet, and soak in the serene beauty of the surrounding landscapes. Trek through pristine forests, visit glacial lakes and connect with the warm-hearted locals.

2. Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a mesmerizing open-air museum filled with ancient ruins and captivating architecture. Explore the remnants of the Vijayanagara Empire, marvel at intricate stone carvings, and wander through the Hampi Bazaar. For adventurous souls, bouldering enthusiasts will find nirvana on Hampi's massive granite rocks.