Major train accidents that India witnessed in last 15 years

At least 233 people have died and over 900 injured in a tragic rail accident involving Coromandel Express and the SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express on Friday night, in one of the worst train accidents in India in last decade. Multiple agencies are still trying to rescue the passengers from the mangled train coaches.



Here is a list of some major train accidents that has taken place in last 15 years.



1. 2010, Jnaneswari Express: At least 148 passengers of the Mumbai-bound express train died after a few coaches got derailed between Khemashuli and Sardhia stations of South Eastern Railway after midnight May 28, 2010, and toppled on the adjacent tracks. A goods train coming from the opposite direction within a few minutes ploughed through the coaches. More than 200 passengers were injured.



It was alleged that Maoists had damaged the tracks which led to the tragedy in West Bengal.



2. 2010, Uttar Banga Express and Vananchal Express: On July 19, 2010 the Uttar Banga Express and the Vananchal Express rammed into each other in West Bengal's Sainthia leaving about 63 dead and injuring over 165 people.