Balasore train accident: Mamata sending six-member team to accident spot

The West Bengal government is sending a six-member team to Odisha's Balasore where several people are feared killed after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel express train derailed near Bahanaga railway station in the district on Friday evening.



A senior state government official said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had personally instructed Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi to send the team to the accident spot and help the people from West Bengal who were travelling.



"Since the train started from Shalimar station in West Bengal, it is natural that a good number of passengers travelling by the train are domiciles of West Bengal.

The Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary are keeping a constant watch on the situation," the state government official said.



Banerjee, in a tweet, announced her decision to send a representative team from West Bengal to the accident spot. She had also expressed fear that many of the victim passengers might be from West Bengal.



"Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromandel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured.