Odisha train tragedy: Team of expert doctors to arrive from Delhi

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said more than 1,000 people were injured in the terrible train accident and their treatment was underway.



Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from different hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines will arrive in Odisha through a special plane of the Air Force in some time, he said.



"We had a detailed discussion and prepared a working plan on which expert doctor can assist which patient," the Minister said.