Odisha

Odisha train tragedy: Team of expert doctors to arrive from Delhi

A team of expert doctors along with medical equipment and medicines from New Delhi will reach Odisha to provide quality care to the critically injured in the tragic 3-train accident in Odisha.w
This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (IANS)

This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (IANS)

Train tragedy

NewsGram Desk

A team of expert doctors along with medical equipment and medicines from New Delhi will reach Odisha to provide quality care to the critically injured in the tragic 3-train accident in Odisha.

This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

He discussed the procedures regarding embalming of dead bodies and handing them over to the family members.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (IANS)</p></div>
7 bridges collapsed in Bihar in last 1 yr

Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said more than 1,000 people were injured in the terrible train accident and their treatment was underway.

Over 100 patients need critical care and for their treatment, expert doctors from different hospitals, including Delhi AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Hospital and RML Hospital along with modern equipment and medicines will arrive in Odisha through a special plane of the Air Force in some time, he said.

"We had a detailed discussion and prepared a working plan on which expert doctor can assist which patient," the Minister said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This was informed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who took stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy here at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (IANS)</p></div>
Odisha's Balasore train collide and derail, 230 dead and more than 900 injured reported

"Special treatment of the critical patients will start so that we can save a greater number of people," he added.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries. (IANS/NS)

You can also connect us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin
doctors
Union Health Minister
RML Hospital
Train Accident
critically injured
Odisha train tragedy
quality care
Delhi AIIMS
Lady Hardinge Hospital
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com