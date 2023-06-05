7 bridges collapsed in Bihar in last 1 yr

The injured labourers who were working on the bridge fell down due to the collapse and were trapped inside the debris. They were rescued by other labourers and admitted to the Sadar hospital, Saharsa, and survived.



On May 20, 2022, a 136-year-old road bridge collapsed in the state capital Patna due to excessive rain. The bridge was located in Fatuha sub-town 25 km away from Patna. The bridge was built in 1884 during the British period.



The local residents claim that the maintenance of the bridge was poor. The district administration was not alert at the time of heavy rainfall. The incident appeared after a truck laden with construction materials was crossing that bridge. It has collapsed due to excessive weight.

The bridges and road construction department had declared it a dangerous bridge and not allowed heavy vehicles for the last 25 years. The driver and helper of the truck were injured in this mishap. They were admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in Fatuha.



The Bhagalpur-Khagaria road bridge collapsed on Sunday and also collapsed on April 30 last year as well. (IANS/NS)