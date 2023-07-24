Three wild bears enter into school in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Three wild bears entered into a government-run high school in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Monday morning after which the education facility was closed down for a day, an official said.

The students and teachers of Sadashiv High School at Dahana under Nandahandi block of the district spotted the three wild bears roaming inside the campus and informed the authorities.

Later, local forest officials reached the school and have been monitoring the movement of the wild bears.