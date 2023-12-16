Odisha STF rescues live pangolin, one held

live pangolin: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Friday seized a live pangolin from the possession of a wildlife criminal during a raid in the Pallahara area of Angul district.

The accused criminal identified as Ajit Bagha, 26, is a resident of Tampar village under Pallahara police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF from Bhubaneswar reached Pallahara and carried out the raid with the help of forest department officials of Deogarh Forest Division near Ranja Chowk on National Highway-149.

The sleuths apprehended the accused Bagha who was waiting for a customer for the execution of a deal of the live pangolin.

“During search, one live pangolin along with other incriminating material was recovered from the possession of Bagha.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such live pangolin, for which he has been apprehended,” said STF sources.

A case (30/23) under various sections of IPC and the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered against Bagha in this regard. He will be produced before the Court of SDJM, Pallahara.

Pangolin is a protected animal under the law.IANS/SP