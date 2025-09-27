PM Modi to Unveil Major Odisha Projects Worth Over Rs 60,000 cr in Jharsuguda Today

New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on Saturday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, an official statement said.

These projects span various sectors, including telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing, among others. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with Swadeshi technology, said the statement.

This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers, it said.