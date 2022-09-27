India 'matters more': Emerges as voice of the South, hopes to bridge blocs (News Analysis)

"Our rich civilizational heritage will be a source of pride and of strength", he said.

And of the significance of India's 75th anniversary of Independence, he said India's people are "rejuvenating a society pillaged by centuries of foreign attacks and colonialism" -- packing in a pointed reference to also invasions from around the region.

As to why "India matters more" is that in a polarised world, it is "the bridge, we are the voice, we are a viewpoint channel", he said at a news conference, adding: "I think for a country like India, which has so many relationships and such an ability to communicate and to find touch points for different countries and regions" makes it fit for the role.

Recognition came from France's President Emmanuel Macron, who said at the General Assembly: "Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, was right when he said the time is not for war, it is not for revenge against the West or for opposing the West against the East. It is the time, for a collective time, for our sovereign equal states to come together with challenges we face."

And Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard conveyed to the Security Council his country's proposal to set up a panel with Modi and Pope Francis to find a solution to the Ukraine war.

There was a tendency for the West to turn the spotlight on Ukraine, leading to other more pressing issues for the developing South pushed to the sidelines.

Affecting them is a plethora of crises that affect the developing countries the hardest -- the Covid pandemic, the shortages of and soaring prices of food and energy, the scarcity of fertilizers, and the debt crunch.

In his General Assembly speech, Jaishankar said: "We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel and fertilizers."

"There is great frustration that these issues are not being heard, they're not being given a voice," he said later at his news conference.

But "to the extent there is anybody at all who's speaking up and voicing these sentiments" it is India, he said, and therefore, he found his counterparts expressing the feeling that "this is a country that speaks to us".

While India spoke up for the South, it also demonstrated that its solidarity goes beyond words, Jaishankar said.

At another level, Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson brought a touchingly personal testimony to India's development cooperation with the countries of the South referring to its role in helping combat the Covid pandemic: "We actually carry 'Vaccine Maitri' within us."

And, Yemen's Foreign Minister Awad Bin Mubarak, speaking at an event on India's role in the world at its 75th Independence anniversary, spoke of India's food aid.

Jaishankar at his news conference attributed the success in India's efforts to help the developing South and being recognized for it to Modi.

"This has taken practical shape that under this Prime Minister, delivery is his forte," he said.

The bilateral and multilateral aid programs made their mark because "delivery is his forte" as it has been at home

The many programs include the International Solar Alliance, which has 121 member countries, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

India will be taking over the presidency of the G20, the group of major developed and emerging economies, in December when it will have a chance to demonstrate its new outlook through its leadership.

Jaishankar said in his General Assembly address: "India will work with other G20 members to address serious issues of debt, of economic growth, food and energy security and particularly, of environment. The reform of the governance of multilateral financial institutions will continue to be one of our core priorities."

On the most polarising issue at the UN, Ukraine, he made a cryptic statement that showed a shift away from its neutrality and away from Russia - or at least putting some distance from it. (KB/IANS)