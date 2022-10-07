Plus-Sized Beauty in India

Furthermore, the ability and power of social media to hold businesses responsible for their decisions has increased tremendously. Since practically all brands are on social media, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers can quickly contact them and have a direct connection with the brand and call them out easily. A noticeable increase in the number of plus-size bloggers and influencers on social media has been fueling a revolution in body image and self-love that has permeated the general public. The collective voice of ordinary people seeking inclusion in beauty products has been strengthened by the remarkable pioneering work of these influencers in educating and raising awareness.

Fashion and cosmetics brands have already started moving in the right direction in response to this transformation. Fashion companies and designers can be seen actively collaborating with models of various sizes to reflect this change. Additionally, clothing brands are being sensible and are offering more sizes in-store and online. However, brands have a bigger role than just creating an all-inclusive size choice rather the idea of inclusivity must permeate every aspect of not just the brand but its consumers as well.

We should strive to overcome and eventually break through that mentality and conditioning. (KB/IANS)

(Arindam Chakravorty is the Head of Aurelia)