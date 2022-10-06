What kind of music helps us sleep?

Slow tempo, fast asleep

Sleep experts list two things that matter a lot when it comes to understanding what kind of music helps a person in falling asleep - individual preference and tempo.

A person's individual choice in music is a vital factor in determining how the music will affect him/her. So, create a customized playlist that includes songs that have helped you fall asleep in the past or have helped you relax.

Tempo refers to the speed at which the music is played and is often measured in beats per minute (BPM). Some scientists hypothesize that since the human heart normally beats between 60 to 100 BPM, listening to music with a tempo in the range of 60-80 BPM may help in sync with the body's own rhythms, thus, helping us unwind, relax and fall asleep. But of course, this doesn't apply to everyone.

Sleep is highly personal and so are music preferences. Some people may experience relaxation - slower breathing and heartbeats - by listening to heavy metal or hard rock. "So, whether it's hard rock or heavy metal or Bach, find what makes you feel relaxed in your body and what helps you get out of your head," says Vago.

Tapping into the brain's rhythm for sound sleep

As it happens, there's plenty of music in the human body. Just like the heart, the brain too has its own rhythms and certain rhythms are best suited for sleep. Cognitive neuroscientist and RoundGlass Research Lead, David Vago, Ph.D., says that alpha waves, which are around eight to 12 hertz, are what you would see in the brain of someone quietly relaxed, perhaps lying in the bed with their eyes closed. (Also, coincidentally, during meditation.) If you're searching for music to help you fall asleep, Vago suggests looking for songs that can activate that alpha frequency. How do you find such a piece of music without actually measuring brain waves? The answer lies in listening to your body. Be mindful of what your body is telling you by drawing your attention to your heartbeat, breath, and emotional response and how they change on listening to music.