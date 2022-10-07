Who will succeed Gen. Bajwa when he finally retires as Pakistan's Army Chief next month?

It is more probable, therefore that the two seniors most eligible in the panel would be Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, followed by Lt. Gen Azhar Abbas. Two Four Star posts would fall vacant at the same time as Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman, of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), also retires at the same time. The collegiate leadership of Senior Generals which has stood behind Gen Bajwa recently may be satisfied with a consensus choice, which sees one of the above two elevated as Chairman, of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the other as COAS. Of course, the former post would be more ceremonial, except for overseeing the Pakistani nuclear hierarchy. Real power would lie with whoever is elevated as the Army Chief.

Though hailing from the heartland recruiting ground of Potohar (Chakwal), Sahir Shamshad Mirza belongs to the Sindh Regiment. Professionally, he has had an excellent career, holding assignments as Director General, Military Operations (DGMO), CGS, and currently, Corps Commander, X Corps, Rawalpindi. He has remained very low profile during the last few months when Imran Khan was desperately trying to spread divisions within higher echelons of serving and retired Generals.

Azhar Abbas belongs to the Baloch Regiment (Bajwa's own). He too has had an excellent professional profile, having served as Staff Officer to former Army Chief, Gen. Raheel Sharif, Corps Commander, Rawalpindi, and currently, as CGS. There have been some unconfirmed reports of his being a Shia, which could lessen his prospects but if incorrect, it may not matter as Abbas has the reputation of being very suave, unflappable during crises, and an expert on Indo-Pak issues.

If dark horses were to figure, given the penchant of the Sharif family to dig deeper into past selections, Nauman Mehmood could also figure. Nauman is from the Baloch Regiment too. He served in ISI and as Corps Commander, Peshawar, before holding his current position in the National Defence University. He is believed to be a hard-core hardliner on India if such a distinction can at all be made for Pakistani Generals reaching the helm!