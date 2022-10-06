China Update: Taiwan starts preparing for war after Chinese incursions

The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday.

Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) destroyed what he called a "tacit agreement" when it made incursions across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from China.

Chiu told lawmakers in Taipei on Wednesday that Taiwanese forces would react if China crossed a "red line," although he didn't specify what such a red line might be.

Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly crossed the median line since an Aug. 2 visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi riled Beijing.

Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), nor formed part of the People's Republic of China, but Beijing insists it has a territorial claim on the island, which was a Japanese dependency for the first half of the 20th century.

"The median line was supposed to be a tacit agreement for everyone," Chiu told a Legislative Yuan committee. "That tacit agreement has been destroyed."

The median line, which lies around 40 k.m. (25 miles) from Taiwan's waters, was delineated by a U.S. general at the height of hostility between Beijing and Taipei in 1954, and the PLA largely respected it until a foreign ministry spokesman said there was no such thing in 2020.

"They want to build a new normal but we do not change ... We will stand firm when they come. We do not give in," Chiu said.

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly rejected Beijing's insistence on "unification," saying the island's 23 million people have no wish to give up their sovereignty or democratic way of life, a view largely backed up by recent opinion polls.