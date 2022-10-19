6 Ways To Make Your Home Move Easier

By: Marina

Moving home is a super exciting moment for anyone, however, it can come with stress! Keeping organized and on top of your move is the key to remaining calm and preventing lost, broken, or damaged items. Rather than get caught in a whirl of stress and anxiety, follow our comprehensive to-do list below that will make your home move much easier. That way, you get to focus on the fun stuff!

1. Book Your Movers

Using a professional moving company or courier service will mean you can have faith that your belongings will be transported safely from A to B. Trying to move boxes yourself may cause you injury and you won’t be able to handle larger furniture items alone. Check out courierschicago.com for great courier options and deals.

2. Declutter And Donate

The last thing you want to do is take a load of old junk into your lovely new home so have a big declutter session and gather all of the old items you never use and then donate them to a local charity. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and you’ll have a lovely blank canvas to play with in your new home.

3. Have A Box List

While it can be tempting to just check everything in a box, haphazard packing will only cause you trouble once you arrive in your new home. Be organized and create an itemized list of everything you need to pack. Then number your boxes and make a note of which box each item is packed in on your list. That way if you need something urgently you’ll know exactly where it is. Pack the boxes with items that are like for like or categorized into rooms. The more organized you are in the initial stages, the easier it will be when the time comes to unpack.

4. Create A Box Of Essentials

You’ll need some essentials as soon as you arrive at your new home, so keep some handy things separately in a box or bag that is easily accessible. Think mugs for coffee, a change of clothes, device chargers, and some toiletries for your first evening. You’ll be thanking yourself for your organizational skills once you arrive in your new place!

5. Keep Your Valuables Safe

Make sure you pack your valuables such as jewelry and important documents yourself and keep them with you on your move. That way you won’t worry when they’re out of your site. Add a lock to the bag you’ve packed them in.

6. Don’t Pack Unnecessary Items

If you have a chest of drawers full of clothes that you want to keep as is in your new home don’t empty the drawers and pack them in boxes. Instead, remove each drawer and saran wrap each one so the contents don’t fall out. That way you can easily reassemble it as soon as you’re in your new home! Ditto with hanging clothes in your closet. Instead of removing them from their hangers and boxing, bunch several items on hangers together and pop a trash bag over the outfits, pushing the hanger’s hook out the top, your clothes will stay covered and dust-free, and you can simply rip the bags off when they’re ready to hang in your new home.

Which of these moving tips will you be trying? Let us know in the comments!

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post)