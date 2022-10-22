Sex explosion dealt a heavy blow to human values

By: Salil Gewali

We often thunder that there is a rise in crime against women. But what have we done to stop this apart from making a few laws? Honestly speaking, these few laws and police lathis are absolutely "unable" to keep down the libido of males. With each passing day, an increasing number of sexual predators are up to hunting for easy prey – resulting in deep-seated trauma in the victim's life thereafter. Well, how do modern times explain the rise of excessively "abnormal" sexual behaviour? Our "bedroom sensuality" is now almost joyfully roaring "on the street". Who is blameworthy for this sex explosion? This is going to "irreversibly" pollute society, nay, the sanctity of households and marital values in "multiple" ways.

What is a most serious concern here is that now minor girls are also not "safe" even at home, let alone in schools. Whom will they turn to if fathers/brothers look upon their kids/sisters as sex objects --- such cases are reported too frequently these days? Nothing could be as shocking and abominable as this. It seems, like a virus that infects a computer and corrupts its entire files, the "filthy virus" must have infected the minds of such "evil people". Their thought process is completely corrupt. They fail to differentiate between right and wrong and moral and immoral. Just a week back, one woman, a school softball coach in Ohio, was convicted and jailed for five years for sexually abusing a teenage boy multiple times.

Such criminal and sexual "abnormality" must have its roots in the upbringing of the child in the "wrong environment", like the extreme climate crisis of modern times has its roots in the ceaseless emission of greenhouse gases. Thanks to the entertainment celebrities who have been corrupting the minds of the people with their ceaseless sexualised exhibitionism. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are flooded with over-objectification and titillating representations of women in the name of fashion and freedom. But, no voice of protest, even from women's organisations.

Please note, what happens in the outer landscape also happens in our "mindscape". As the heat of climate change, the heat of open show of sexuality has already dealt a heavy blow to the sacred marital relationship and human values. We may not want to agree, but the law of "cause and effect" determines the working of all phenomena and the surrounding situation. What we see, that we think, what we think, that we do…..! Look at how war video games have made countless children too insensitive and cruel, shoot their own fellow friends. Their adverse impact was acknowledged very recently.