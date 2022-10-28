PoJK local body elections are an eyewash

A close look at the process of the election, from start to end, should supply us with some clues. First and foremost, the nomination forms that are handed out to the aspiring candidates have a section in which it says that the candidate believes in the finality of the prophet Muhammed. Secondly, it demands the candidate to pledge allegiance to the ideology of Pakistan, and finally, it makes it mandatory for the candidate to agree to PoJK's accession to Pakistan. Let us examine this compulsory oath.

By allowing only those who believe in the finality of prophet Mohamed, all other religious groups have been excluded from the election process. Secondly, to force the candidate to pledge allegiance to the ideology of Pakistan imposes on the candidate the obligation to accept the politico-religious fascist ideology of the Two-Nation Theory of the founding father of Pakistan, Mohammed Ali Jannah, which in itself is a communal ideology based on Hindu phobia.

And finally, to demand the candidate to show, promise and succumb to their choice of making an informed and independent decision regarding the future of PoJK by accepting PoJK's accession to Pakistan is a form of colonial tyranny of the worst kind.

The United Nations resolutions have classed PoJK as a disputed territory. How can it be demanded of my people to sign an oath of allegiance to Pakistan? Therefore, these local body elections, which are due on November 27, do not represent the broad political, religious, or even cultural spectrum of PoJK.

Adnan Rahman, a faculty member of the department of Law at the university in Muzaffarabad in PoJK observes that current LB elections are being held under the 1990 Act.

This Act is draconian and is designed to obstruct any attempt that might lead to the wider participation of the broader masses in the grassroots-level decision-making process. In other words, it hampers participatory democracy instead of enhancing it.

For example, Rahman notes that the local councils will be controlled by an army of unelected officials and directors, the Prime Minister of PoJK has the powers to disqualify a single or more elected councilors at will and even wrap up the whole LB government system and call for a new election. This gives full power to the unelected officials and directors to control the development funds as well as to the prime minister to cut short the tenure of local bodies and recall elections that give him an opportunity for political engineering.

Under a highly centralized system, the devolution of powers such as in Jammu Kashmir's DDC election will not be possible at all. Therefore, the basic objective of LBs to ensure the participation of the public representatives in the decision-making process is already thrown out of the window.