Only political solution can bring peace to war-torn Syria, says UN envoy Geir Pedersen

Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria, said that only a political solution could bring peace to the country.

"This political solution is the only path to sustainable peace," Pedersen told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, speaking from the Swiss city of Geneva via video link.

The envoy appealed for the council to support his efforts to move the parties closer to a negotiated political solution to end the 11-year conflict in Syria, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pedersen reported on his recent "busy period of diplomatic engagement" with key Syrian and international stakeholders, including in connection with the stalled Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva.