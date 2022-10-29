Why the RSS admires Sardar despite his decision to ban it

At the time of the crisis, Patel played an important role in the country's integration as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. Hailing Patel, the Sangh leader said that if the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was also handled by the former instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, then this problem would not have arisen.

Recalling Patel's role during the partition, Kumar claimed that the former had played a major role in stopping the massacre of Hindus coming from Pakistan and providing all kinds of assistance to them on their arrival.

He also claimed that Patel praised the Sangh for helping the Hindus and persecuted people from other communities who came to India in 1947 from Pakistan.

Responding to a question about the ban imposed by Patel on the Sangh at the time of Gandhi's assassination, the senior Sangh leader said that it was Congress's decision to ban the RSS after the assassination of Gandhi. Due to the pressure from Congress, Patel had to ban the Sangh, but as soon as the facts of the investigation came before him, he played a crucial role in removing the ban on the Sangh calling it "innocent".

Kumar said that Congress tried to spread canards in this regard from the beginning, but to date, it could not prove the allegation that RSS was involved in Gandhi's assassination.