The India we see now was envisioned by Nehru, brick by brick

The Haripura Congress session of 1938 is considered seminal for many reasons, not the least for Subhas Chandra Bose's whiplash-inducing speech as the new party president.

At the same session, the Indian States' Peoples Resolution provided the basis for one of the most pivotal debates of the Congress session. About the proposed Federation under the new Constitution, this question was considered to be of utmost importance and occupied the Subjects Committee for five hours in a heated discussion.

Ben Bradley wrote: "The concern of the delegates was not merely actuated by the importance of the Indian states about the Federation, but at the Calcutta session last October of the All-India Congress Committee, a resolution was adopted condemning the repression in Mysore state and supporting the heroic struggle of the people in that state."

This was a crucial time for the Congress itself and Jawaharlal Nehru's stalking horse strategy of using the All India States' People's Conference (AISPC) to make deeper inroads into the autocratic princely states, which required radical democratization to free the populace of serfdom and penury. The starter pistol had truly gone off and the process of a new India began to be fashioned.

Bradley writes that subsequently doubt was raised as to the validity of this resolution. There was opposition in the All-India Congress Committee to the resolution and certain Congress leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, stated that Congress had no right to interfere in the affairs of Indian states, and thought that this resolution constituted an interference.

It was to clear this up that the question was discussed at Haripura. Gandhi believed in the concept of trusteeship and how the princes represented this concept in their states vis-a-vis their attitude toward their subjects. Nehru opposed this and finally, the breakthrough benefit came at Haripura, not just with this resolution but with new president Bose's vehement support of Nehru's vision of an India where the provinces and the princely states would coalesce.