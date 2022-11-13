Russia-Ukraine War: As Winter Hits Ukraine, What's Next For The War After Kherson?

Confined Within Russia's Ranks

Following an earlier military setback and retreat in September by Russian troops in Kharkiv, the Kremlin rolled out a mobilization drive to draft military- age men for the war in Ukraine.

But the new recruits have so far not been able to shift momentum on the battlefield, with growing reports of low morale and poorly equipped and trained soldiers being deployed to the front.

Current Time spoke with dozens of relatives of mobilized recruits who have been sent to the front in Svatove, in Ukraine's Luhansk region, where their units have suffered heavy losses. According to their family members, the recruits say they face difficult conditions and do not have enough weapons and ammunition available. Some have even refused to continue fighting and are currently being held prisoner for disobeying orders during wartime.

"My brother got in touch and said they were in a basement in Zaitseve [in eastern Ukraine]," Ekaterina Belova said about her brother Alexei Arsyutin, who worked as a manager at a KFC outside of Moscow before receiving a draft summons on September 25 and being deployed to Svatove. "[Alexei] said there were 250 other people there when he was held."

Alla Petrovna says she received a call from her son, who also said he was being detained with others for refusing to fight and that the building they were being held in had "no amenities," according to her son. He added that many men were being pressured into signing documents admitting to refusing orders from their commanding officers, which is a criminal offense.

Anastasia Dutova, whose husband was drafted from Russia's Kursk region and sent to the front line in Luhansk, has been trying to lobby the local military prosecutor's office along with other wives of recently mobilized men from the area. Their husbands' unit has come under heavy attacks in eastern Ukraine and the soldiers often complain to their wives about poor strategy and leadership from their senior officers.

She says they wrote a collective appeal and were told by the office that a convoy would be sent to retrieve them but her husband still remains near the front and has told her there are no signs anyone is going to come.

"Many are wounded, and many have already died. Some they just let bleed out," Dutova said. "Others are getting sick from the cold, and someone might have pneumonia."