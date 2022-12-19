'A lot happened since the world's town square became one man's megaphone'

Twitter ceased to be a listed public company and became the personal property of the world's smartest and richest man on October 27, 2022.

A lot has happened in the 45-odd days since the world's town square became one man's megaphone. Blue, grey, and yellow ticks have come and gone, more than 10,000 suspended accounts have been restored, Trump is back (though he has refused to tweet) and Ye came and was promptly asked to leave.

All these are the result of one man's self-appointed goal to save free speech and the world -- even though he tried to backtrack and then admittedly overpaid by an eye-watering 3x.

The latest in this save the world and save free speech saga is the suspension of accounts of several prominent journalists belonging to noteworthy names like CNN, NYT, and others.