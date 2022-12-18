Prime Minister Modi asks to work for wealth creation and peace in Northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the need to focus on eight pillars of Lakshmi (wealth), peace, power, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural farming, sports, and potential, for further development of the eight Northeastern states.

Addressing a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Modi said that the Government has gone beyond the conversion of the 'Look East' policy to 'Act East', and now its policy is 'Act Fast for Northeast' and 'Act First for Northeast'.

The meeting marks the golden jubilee celebration of the NEC. It was formally inaugurated in 1972.

Hailing the contribution of NEC in the development of the Northeastern region, the Prime Minister said that the region is the gateway to Southeast Asia and can become a center for the development of the entire region.