Civil War in Pakistan seems imminent

In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoJK-GB), the situation is no different.

Every single day, people from different sections of society are on the roads protesting against shortages of flour and wheat, load-shedding, non-payment of salaries, forcefully cutting the salaries of government servants, non-payments of pensions, lack of health and education facilities, etc.

There is not a single sector of the economy, political activity, or social life in PoJK-GB that has not suffered at the hands of the occupying Pakistan military and the state of Pakistan.

Recently, a long march was conducted by youths of PoJK from Rawalakot to Titrinote crossing point on the Line of Control. While speeches were being delivered against Pakistani occupation and their Jihadi proxies, three men jumped onto the stage and snatched the microphone from the speaker.

They then fled the scene firing shots from pistols and warning of serious consequences if the protest continued to target Pakistan of Jihadi organizations. The organizer of the event say that the attackers were from a local Jihadi outfit.

This is testimony to the fact that Pakistan will use its Jihadi proxies in PoJK-GB to counter attempts by the locals to fight Pakistani occupation.