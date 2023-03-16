Banking crisis in USA sends shivers across the globe

The US Dow opened the day with a decline of more than 600 points Wednesday as banking fears spread across global markets, reports said.

The S&P and Nasdaq slipped roughly 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, CNN reported

Shares of embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse were down by more than 20 percent after its biggest shareholder chose not to increase funding. That comes after the bank cited "material weakness" in its financial reporting Tuesday and got rid of executive bonuses, CNN reported.

Shares of US banks also fell: Wells Fargo was down 4.9 percent and JPMorgan Chase stock dropped 3.6 percent.

Wall Street continues to grapple with banking tumult domestically after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rocked markets last week and early this week. While stocks recouped some of their losses on Tuesday, investors remain wary of the banking fallout and what it means for the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hiking campaign going forward and the overall stability of the financial sector.