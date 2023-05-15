‘The Kerala Story’ – a wakeup call, not propaganda

Against the backdrop of an impending dangerous situation for so many years, some bold people have come forward to raise their voices against the ordeal faced by many gullible young girls in India. The recently released film -- ‘The Kerala Story’ is one of those efforts. It is an unprecedented revelation. It expressively portrays how vulnerable Hindu and Christian girls are these days in the country. In 2020 the United Nations sounded the alarm by declaring that Kerala is fast becoming a hotbed of ISIS recruitment. Needless to say, brainwashing innocent girls and persuading them to get married to militant fighters in Syria and Iraq is a global concern. The world's leading newspapers, such as The Guardian, Washington Post, New York Times, Herald Sun, The Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Sun and so on, regularly published heart-wrenching accounts of women who experienced the brutality and sexual perversion of the members of certain extremist groups. There are many documentaries on the net brought forth by conscious people across the world for awareness purposes.

Just a couple of days ago, spokesperson of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council -- Father Jacob Palackappilly, also claimed - "The Kerala Story exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism. Nobody brands the IS as a version of Muslims/Islam… Love Jihad is a reality many cannot stomach. Forced conversion of faith after love marriage is unacceptable." I hope these words of the Christian father will wise up certain kinds of elite intellectuals carrying the load of prejudice. (They are the ones who corrupted the minds of Indians by teaching that Mughals are more important than Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, Lachit Barphukan...).