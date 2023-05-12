SC questions Mamata govt on 'The Kerala Story'

The Supreme Court on Friday posed a series of queries to the West Bengal government in connection with the ban on the film 'The Kerala Story', saying that the film is being exhibited in the rest of the country and there is no reason why it should be banned in the state.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha told senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, that: "the film has been released in the rest of the country, West Bengal is no different from any other part of the country..." Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the filmmakers, said the film ran in theatres for three days.



The Chief Justice said: "If the film can run in peace in other parts of the country, why should the state of West Bengal ban the film?...if the public does not find it worth seeing, they will not see the film..."



Singhvi said the film ran for the first three days in West Bengal.



The Chief Justice said: "It is running in different parts of the country, which has a similar democratic profile as the state of West Bengal. Why should you not allow a film to run?"