Controversy over inaugration of new parliament building

The inauguration of a new parliament building symbolizes the strength of its institutions. It is a moment for leaders from all sides of the political spectrum to come together, setting aside their differences to celebrate the spirit of democracy.

However, the recent decision by the opposition to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the new parliament building, demanding that the President of India perform the honors instead, is a regrettable move that undermines the essence of democracy.

The opposition's demand for the President's involvement in the inauguration is not without merit. The President of India holds a position that represents the entire nation. Involving the President would have been a symbolic gesture, reinforcing the impartiality and unity of the nation's highest office.

However, the opposition's decision to boycott the event altogether sends a message of divisiveness rather than unity. It is an unfortunate missed opportunity to put aside political differences and come together for a cause that should transcend party lines. By abstaining from the event, the opposition is missing out the significance of the occasion and depriving themselves of a platform to express their views constructively.