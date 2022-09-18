Pakistan

Pakistani drone spotted in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba sector

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district along the International Border, Police said.
Drone warfare has become a useful and cheap alternative for Pakistan in its anti-India activities.
Drone warfare has become a useful and cheap alternative for Pakistan in its anti-India activities.IANS
NewsGram Desk

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district along the International Border, Police said.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said that suspicious drone activity was reported in Sarathi Kalan village near the International Border in the Samba district.

"It is near the regal border outpost. At this place several attempts have been made in the past to drop weapons by drones from Pakistan."

"Area is being searched by the BSF. Intensive search will start with the first light of the morning," sources added. (KB/IANS)

Pakistan
india
drones
Warfare

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com