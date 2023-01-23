Pakistan has 'technically' defaulted with loan rollovers

By: MAHUA VENKATESH

Pakistan, which is going through its worst economic crisis with a repayment liability of $73 billion by 2025, would need to take "tough" decisions to reboot its economy and not just steer through one crisis to another. While Pakistan has not officially defaulted, the local newspaper Express Tribune said that with continuous rollovers of loans that have come from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE among others, the country has already done so "technically".

Today the cash-starved country is faced with multiple challenges including high inflation, a weakening currency, and a shortage of food. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan, its central bank - stand at $4.6 billion-barely enough to cover a month's imports.

The country has to make a repayment of $73 billion by 2025.