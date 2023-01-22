Pakistan strongly condemns the desecration of the Quran in Sweden





The move has drawn severe criticism from Turkiye as well, with Ankara calling off a visit by Sweden's defence minister and mentioning that "it's a racist action, it's not about freedom of expression".



In its statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that this senseless and provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of billions of Muslims around the world, Geo News reported.



Such actions, the ministry said, are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.