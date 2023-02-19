Pakistan: Defence Minister says that the country has defaulted

As Pakistan struggles to grapple with the economic crisis, the country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the cash-strapped nation has "already defaulted", media reports said.



The senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, while addressing a convention at a private college in Sialkot, said: "The country has defaulted. We live in a nation that has defaulted," Geo News reported.



Due to the serious economic crisis that has forced several industries to shut operations and pushed millions of people on the brink of poverty, the government is trying to get the IMF on board in the next day or two as depleting reserves and upcoming repayments on external fronts have pushed the government into the corner.