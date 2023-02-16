Pakistan government drops another inflation bomb on masses; petrol up by Rs 22

By: Hamza Ameer

The Pakistan government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dropped another bomb of inflation on the masses on Thursday as it jacked up petrol prices by Rs 22.20 per liter and increased gas prices by at least 124 percent, plunging the already inflation-hit people into further stress and struggle.

As per the latest notification issued by the government effective from Thursday, the prices of petroleum products were revised as follows:

MS (petrol) was revised to Rs 272.00 a liter, high-speed Diesel (HSD) price was revised to 280.00 liters, kerosene oil (SKO) price was revised from Rs 189.93 to Rs 202.73 and light diesel oil was revised from Rs 187.00 to Rs 196.68, all effective from Thursday.

The decision came weeks after the government increased prices of petroleum products by Rs 35, a decision undertaken two days before the scheduled revision of prices.