Police conducts search at Imran Khan's House In Lahore

Hours after PTI Chairman Imran Khan made his way to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad on Saturday, Punjab Police finally made their way into his Zaman Park residence and arrested more than 20 party workers, media reported.



The police and PTI supporters recently fought pitched battles outside the former Prime Minister's home in Lahore, wounding several on both sides when the former tried to arrest Khan.



However, a police operation was launched at Imran Khan's residence this morning to clear the area of camps established by the party, Geo News reported.



"Section 144 is imposed, you are kindly advised to disperse," police said in an announcement before barging into Imran Khan's residence.



Television footage showed police entering the house after bulldozing the main gate and taking a number of PTI workers into their custody, Geo News reported.



The law enforcers also claimed that in retaliation to their operation, they faced straight firing and petrol bombs from inside Imran Khan's residence.



A heavy contingent of the police was deployed in the area after an agreement was reached between the administration and the PTI on Friday regarding the search in Zaman Park.



An anti-terror court granted permission to conduct the search inside Imran Khan's residence.



During the search operation, the police recovered material used to produce Molotov cocktails, Geo News reported.



Condemning the police action, PTI chief Imran Khan said the police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone.



"Under what law are they doing this?" he asked.



Khan insisted this was part of the "London Plan" where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment, Geo News reported.

